Sheriff’s Department Determines No Immediate Danger from Threatening Text Sent By Lompoc Student

A threatening text message sent by a Buena Vista Elementary School student indicating the possibility of violence at the school has “no immediate” credible danger, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff's Department received a report Thursday night of a text message sent from one student to another student at the school located in Vandenberg Village, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said on Friday.

“Sheriff’s deputies identified and contacted the student at his residence,” Hoover said.

“They confirmed the student did not have access to firearms and that there was no immediate threat to the school.”

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Lompoc Unified School District officials and Buena Vista Elementary School staff following the report, Hoover said.

Hoover said the incident is under investigation.

