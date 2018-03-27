Coroner’s Bureau Identifies Body Found on Carpinteria Beach

The body of a Santa Barbara woman was found on a Carpinteria beach Tuesday in what appears to be a suicide, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Brian Thielst, who oversees the Carpinteria station, said no foul play was suspected and the case will be investigated by the Coroner’s Bureau.

The body was found about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on a beach east of the seal rookery in Carpinteria, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Coroner’s Bureau identified the body as Anita Rebecca Ruiz, 37, of Santa Barbara, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Wednesday.

“Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death,” she said in a statement. “The investigation reveals that Ruiz died as a result of injuries she sustained from a cliff fall. No foul play is suspected. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results.”

Anyone with information that would help investigators is asked to call the Coroner's Bureau at 805.681.4145, she added.

