Human Remains Discovered in Ocean Near Isla Vista Beach

Coroner's Office will investigate cause of death and identity of the remains, which are in "significant state of decomposition"

Human remains were discovered in the water near an Isla Vista beach Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the circumstances of the death, Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

Sheriff's deputies and UC Santa Barbara police responded to the beach access near Camino Pescadero Park around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of possible human remains in the ocean, Huddle said.

The County Fire water rescue team responded to help recover the remains, which "are in a significant state of decomposition and incomplete," he said.

Due to the condition of the remains, identifying the body will take time, he added.

Huddle said in a statement Tuesday that there were no indications of foul play, and the Coroner's Office will investigate the cause of death and the identity of the remains.

No further details were available.

