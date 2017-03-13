Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Cliff Fall in Carpinteria

Victim identified as Carpinteria High School senior reported missing by his mother on Sunday

An 18-year-old man reported missing by his mother on Sunday was found dead after an apparent cliff fall in Carpinteria Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

A relative and friend of Filiberto Scott Hernandez, of Carpinteria, were searching for him and called authorities when they found him unresponsive and not breathing at the bottom of the bluffs, east of the seal reserve and rookery, sheriff's Lt. Rob Plastino said.

Responding medics determined Hernandez was deceased, and the Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death, Plastino said.

Hernandez was a senior at Carpinteria High School and a community candlelight vigil was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Grief counselors are also available.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department both responded to a medical emergency call at 10:18 a.m. Monday, with a report of a person who wasn't breathing, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said.

Fire crews initially responded to Dump Road, near the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, and sheriff's deputies confirmed a fatality on the beach below the bluffs, Donnelly said.

Sheriff's Department personnel took over the body recovery and investigation at that point, she said.

