Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Killing Of Bull, Cow Between Los Alamos And Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 4, 2016 | 11:46 a.m.

The random killings of an Angus bull and a cow on ranch land between Los Alamos and Orcutt have sparked outrage and pleas on social media for information about suspects responsible for the crime.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that deputies responded to the ranch at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 27 due to a report of cattle shot near Harris Grade Road and Highway 135.

A day earlier a caretaker checking the property found two dead animals — a 3-year-old black cow and a 2-year-old black Angus bull that had a piece of its tenderloin missing.

“The tenderloin appeared to have been removed by a sharp object,” Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. It appears that both animals had been shot. 

“Due to the massive size of the animals, deputies were not able to turn the cattle over to view their sides for trauma and confirm there were bullet holes,” Hoover added.

The caretaker reportedly last saw the animals alive about three days before he discovered they had been killed. 

The sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. 

The person or people responsible for the killings face charges of trespassing and grand theft since the cattle is a cash crop and these animals were each worth several thousand dollars, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at 805.681.4171 or to call Detective John McCarthy at 805.934.6512.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 