Sheriff’s Department Investigating Killing Of Bull, Cow Between Los Alamos And Orcutt

The random killings of an Angus bull and a cow on ranch land between Los Alamos and Orcutt have sparked outrage and pleas on social media for information about suspects responsible for the crime.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that deputies responded to the ranch at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 27 due to a report of cattle shot near Harris Grade Road and Highway 135.

A day earlier a caretaker checking the property found two dead animals — a 3-year-old black cow and a 2-year-old black Angus bull that had a piece of its tenderloin missing.

“The tenderloin appeared to have been removed by a sharp object,” Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. It appears that both animals had been shot.

“Due to the massive size of the animals, deputies were not able to turn the cattle over to view their sides for trauma and confirm there were bullet holes,” Hoover added.

The caretaker reportedly last saw the animals alive about three days before he discovered they had been killed.

The sheriff’s Rural Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

The person or people responsible for the killings face charges of trespassing and grand theft since the cattle is a cash crop and these animals were each worth several thousand dollars, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at 805.681.4171 or to call Detective John McCarthy at 805.934.6512.

