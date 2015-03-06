Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Potential Child Abduction in Buellton

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 6, 2015 | 10:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential child abduction that occurred at Oak Valley Elementary School on Friday in Buellton.

About 3 p.m., when school let out for the day, an unknown Hispanic male lured a 6-year-old child into a vehicle under the false pretense that he was sent there to pick up the child by the child’s mother. Once inside the vehicle, the child expressed that he did not want to go with the driver and was dropped off a short distance from the school several minutes later unharmed.

The child went home to his mother and told her what had happened. She called 9-1-1 and reported the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded and the Oak Valley Elementary School staff and families were notified of the incident.

Sheriff’s detectives were subsequently called in to investigate and at this time are looking into all leads including that the unknown male adult was an estranged family member.

If you have any information that would assist with the investigation, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to take this opportunity to remind parents to caution children to never accept a ride from anyone unless you have told them it is okay to do so in each instance. For children who walk home from school, it is especially important that parents walk or drive the route with them in advance and point out landmarks and safe places to go if they are being followed or need help. Please remind children to take a friend whenever they walk or bike to school and to stay with a group at the bus stop.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

