Sheriff’s Department Requests Public Assistance to Locate Wanted Subject

Gabriel Manuel Olivas, 33, is wanted for an outstanding felony no bail warrant. Olivas has served a sentence in a California state prison for a conviction of Penal Code 29900(A)(1), being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

Olivas has ties to the unincorporated area of the Santa Maria Valley known as Tanglewood, the city of Santa Maria and the city of Guadalupe.

In addition, he is known to frequent the Oceano and Nipomo areas of San Luis Obispo County.

If you know the whereabouts of Gabriel Manuel Olivas, you are encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4150, or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171. Additionally, you can submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.sbsheriff.org and click on “Top 10 Active Warrants.”

If you see Gabriel Olivas, do not approach him. Please call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at the telephone numbers listed above.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.