Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Department Requests Public Assistance to Locate Wanted Subject

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 9, 2017 | 2:56 p.m.
Gabriel Manuel Olivas Click to view larger
Gabriel Manuel Olivas

Gabriel Manuel Olivas, 33, is wanted for an outstanding felony no bail warrant. Olivas has served a sentence in a California state prison for a conviction of Penal Code 29900(A)(1), being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

Olivas has ties to the unincorporated area of the Santa Maria Valley known as Tanglewood, the city of Santa Maria and the city of Guadalupe.

In addition, he is known to frequent the Oceano and Nipomo areas of San Luis Obispo County.  

If you know the whereabouts of Gabriel Manuel Olivas, you are encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4150, or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.  Additionally, you can submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.sbsheriff.org and click on “Top 10 Active Warrants.”

If you see Gabriel Olivas, do not approach him. Please call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at the telephone numbers listed above.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 