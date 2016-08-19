Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:33 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Sheriff’s Department Search in Isla Vista

Sheriff’s personnel in the Isla Vista Foot Patrol investigate and search for a robbery suspect near the UCSB campus Friday afternoon.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
A man reportedly threatened a woman with a broken bottle and demanded cash during a robbery attempt in Isla Vista Friday afternoon and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department brought in K-9 units to search for the suspect.

At about 2:05 p.m., a pedestrian on the 6500 block of Seville Road was approached by a white man in his 50s who “grabbed the victim and threatened her with a broken bottle demanding cash,” the UCSB Police Department said in a campus alert.

The man then fled toward the UC Santa Barbara campus on foot and sheriff’s personnel used K-9 units to search the area, said Lt. Ruben Cintron of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

The suspect wasn't found after the search, he said at 4:30 p.m. 

The man was described as 6 feet tall, slender build, about 55 years old, transient appearance with long grey hair, grey or blue jacket, grey gloves and a five-o-clock shadow.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department tip line, at 805.681.4171. 

