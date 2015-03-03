Sheriff’s Department Seeks Grant Funding for Patrolling of Off-Road Vehicles

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking grant funding to provide increased patrolling and enforcement of areas where illegal off-road vehicles are being used.

The Sheriff’s Department has received an increased number of complaints about individuals on ATVs primarily in the Santa Ynez riverbed and surrounding areas bordering the City of Lompoc who are damaging private property and the environment. They are also violating a number of other state and county ordinances.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department recently submitted a letter to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to author an application to the State of California Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) 2014-15 grant program and a resolution to accept the grant funds if awarded.

A preliminary application was submitted Monday. As part of the multistep application process, there is an opportunity for public comment and feedback before the final application is due on May 4. Starting Tuesday until April 6, the public can view the online grant application and submit comments.

To view the application, go to the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program by clicking here. To make public comments on the application, click on “GRANTS” and then on “On Line Grants Application (OLGA).” Then follow the directions on the menu bar on the left side of the screen.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.