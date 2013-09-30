Sheriff’s Department Swears In 17 New Custody Deputies

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Monday held the largest custody deputy hiring ceremony in the agency’s history.

At the Sheriff’s Training Bureau, 17 new custody deputies were sworn in and given their badges. The hiring ceremony was attended by friends and families of the new custody deputies and by Sheriff’s Department employees who came to welcome the group to the team.

The new hires include Christopher Norling, Brandon Hansen, Jim Myers, Jeremy Barnett, Erich Winter, Gino Cecchetto, Justin Haney, Paul Otero, Christopher Markham, Andrew Long, Lars Burkhardt, Frankie Castillo Junior, Ryan Southwick, Jake Malone, Marc Pericho, Roberto Gutierrez and Cassandra Marking.

The custody deputies went through an extensive hiring process, which included vigorous training and a comprehensive background check. Out of about 500 applicants, only 17 individuals made it to the end of the process. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown had the honor of swearing in the new hires.

“Today we welcome to the Sheriff's Office an extraordinary number of extraordinary employees," he said. "They are assuming essential but difficult roles in our organization and the criminal justice system. Whether working in custody or alternative-to-custody assignments, our corrections staff plays a key part in keeping our county safe.”

The new custody deputies, along with three others who were recently hired, will attend a 10-week Academy Training to prepare them to work in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Even with the new hires, the Sheriff’s Department seeks to fill additional vacancies at the current facility and is planning ahead to staff the new North County Jail, which is in the design phase and slated to open its doors in 2018. If you are interested in applying, the Sheriff’s Department will be accepting applications soon. Click here for more information and to fill out an interest card. You will be contacted when a position opens.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.