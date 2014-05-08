Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Swears In Four New Custody Deputies

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 8, 2014 | 9:13 a.m.

In recognition of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the dedicated and hardworking professionals who make up our custody staff.

We recognize that these individuals have a demanding and dangerous job, and we are grateful for the vital public safety service they provide to our community.   

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department welcomed four new custody deputies to the team. Sheriff Bill Brown swore in the custody deputies at a hiring ceremony at the Sheriff’s Department headquarters in Santa Barbara attended by family, friends and Sheriff’s Department employees.

“We are pleased to welcome these new custody deputies within our ranks," Chief Deputy Laz Salinas said. "Our entire staff is looking forward to adding talented and motivated individuals to our family. The job is difficult and challenging requiring dedicated employees willing to sacrifice their time, energy and at times their personal safety in order to ensure our communities are safe. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office custody deputies and our support staff, provide for a safe and secure facility, intended to reduce recidivism by providing programing and services in a positive and meaningful environment.”

The tradition of celebrating National Correctional Officers and Employees Week during the first week of May began in 1984 under a proclamation signed by former President Ronald Reagan. The observation started out as National Correctional Officers Week and was modified by Congress in 1996 to National Correctional Officers and Employees Week to include all correctional professionals.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

