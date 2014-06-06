Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Swears In New Deputies

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is pleased to officially welcome four new sheriff’s deputies to its team.

On Thursday at a traditional ceremony before a room of dignitaries, family and friends at the Calvary Chapel in Santa Maria, 28 recruits graduated from the prestigious Allan Hancock Law Enforcement College Academy.

Of those graduates, four were sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. They are Rockwell Ellis, Hartley Freedman, Ryan Kirk and Jeffrey Owen.

The rest of the graduating class included recruits sponsored by the Santa Maria Police Department, the Lompoc Police Department, the Pismo Beach Police Department, the UCSB Police Department, the Truckee Police Department, the Santa Barbara Airport Police Department, the San Luis Police Department and several self-sponsored recruits.

In order to make it to graduation day, the recruits endured more than 800 hours of training, which included more than 2,000 pushups. The training topics included firearms, emergency vehicle operation, chemical agents, scenarios, report writing and numerous written exams.

The graduating class is the 106th and the first one to graduate from the new Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Training facility, a state-of-the-art, $37 million campus in Lompoc.

The Sheriff’s Department also congratulates Deputy Jeffrey Owen for being named the class valedictorian.

The new sheriff’s deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Bill Brown and received their badges just after the graduation ceremony. They have two more weeks of in-house training followed by a period of field training.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.