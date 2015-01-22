Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department to Begin Issuing Citations for Sidewalk Parking in Isla Vista

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 22, 2015 | 7:22 a.m.

As part of an ongoing community effort to improve pedestrian safety in Isla Vista and to best utilize newly installed sidewalks, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 15 will begin issuing citations to vehicles that are illegally parked on or are blocking a sidewalk.

This means that residents and visitors are no longer allowed to use the sidewalk as an extension of their driveway. In order to give the community advance notice of the enforcement, the Isla Vista Foot Patrol in December began placing warnings on cars that were in violation of California Vehicle Code §22500(f), which prohibits sidewalk parking.

In November, letters were sent to Isla Vista property owners and managers asking for their cooperation and assistance in notifying their tenants and visitors of the upcoming sidewalk safety enforcement.

The goal of eliminating parking on sidewalks is to provide better visibility for the thousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and motorists in Isla Vista and therefore decrease their risks of being involved in an accident. Due to the large number of student renters in the area, many residences have more vehicles than can fit in the designated driveway and therefore use the adjacent sidewalk as an additional parking spot. This practice forces pedestrians to have to go around the cars, onto the street and potentially into oncoming traffic. Additionally, it is especially dangerous for individuals with physical limitations and disabilities that need to use the sidewalk as a safe path.

In October, the Public Works Department completed the first of a four-phase sidewalk safety project co-designed by Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr’s office. Sidewalks were installed all along the 6500, 6600 and 6700 blocks of Del Playa Drive. Additional funding is needed to complete the next phase of the project, which would include new sidewalks along El Nido, Trigo, Seville and Madrid roads as well as for the 6500, 6600 and 6700 blocks of Sabado Tarde. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department appreciates the cooperation of everyone involved and for your support in helping to promote safety in Isla Vista. For information on the Isla Vista Pedestrian Plan, contact the Public Works Department at 805.568.3094.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
