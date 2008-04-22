Sheriff’s Department to Protect and Serve - Meals, This Time
At Outback Steakhouse, officers will work for tips to benefit Special Olympics.
By Noozhawk Staff | April 22, 2008 | 5:28 p.m.
In a benefit for the Santa Barbara Special Olympics, the county Sheriff’s Department will be serving up lunch and working for tips at Outback Steakhouse, 5690 Calle Real, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lunch patrons will be served by Chief Deputy Geoff Banks, Lts. Butch Arnoldi and Sol Linver, Custody Sgt. Esther Johnson, Custody Senior Deputy Anita Diaz, forensic technician Robby Sinick, dispatcher manager Lisa Mathiasen, dispatcher II Ben Johnson and office assistant senior Briana Serrato.
For reservations, call 805.964.0599.
