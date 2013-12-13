Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes Five New Deputies

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is pleased to officially welcome five new sheriff’s deputies to its team.

On Thursday, before a room of dignitaries, family and friends at Calvary Chapel in Santa Maria, 25 recruits graduated from the prestigious Allan Hancock Law Enforcement College Academy in a formal, traditional ceremony. Of those graduates, five were sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. They are Adam Alegria, Tyler Manley, Aaron Kanes, Derek Spears and Cameron Ferrell. The rest of the graduating class included recruits sponsored by the Santa Maria Police Department, one graduate from the Lompoc Police Department and independents who will be picked up by other agencies.

In order to make it to graduation day, the recruits endured more than 800 hours of training, which included more than 2,000 pushups. The training topics included firearms, emergency vehicle operation, chemical agents, scenarios, report writing and numerous written exams. The graduating class is the 105th and last one to graduate from the current Allan Hancock Law Enforcement College facility in Santa Maria before it relocates to its new state-of-the-art, $37 million campus in Lompoc.

Class 105’s motto was “Honor Above All — Strong to the End.” In his keynote speech, Sheriff Bill Brown admonished the cadets to remember that sentiment throughout their careers as peace officers — always honoring the badges they wear and carry as symbols of public faith and trust, and staying strong to their virtues as it relates to personal conduct and behavior. He also emphasized the importance of humility, education, honesty, learning from mistakes, understanding and embracing change, having a commitment to excellence and good decision making.

Sgt. Mike Perkins of the Sheriff’s Training Bureau said he is extremely proud of the graduates.

“It is a long road from the first days of the in-house two week pre-academy to today’s graduation," he said. "This journey is meant to meld these individuals into a cohesive team of deputy sheriffs. The relationships and camaraderie built during this process will last a 30-year career.”

The Sheriff’s Department also congratulates Deputy Tyler Manley for being named the valedictorian and for top fitness. Deputy Adam Alegria was chosen as the class sergeant and was recognized as top driver and top report writer. Overall, the five new sheriff’s deputies were ranked in the top six in this academy class.

The new sheriff’s deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Brown and received their badges prior to the graduation ceremony. The new deputies have two more weeks of in-house training before starting their new law enforcement careers.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.