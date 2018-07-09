Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Ceremony Celebrates Four Hires, Three Promotions

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department welcomed four new employees and celebrated three promotions on Monday at a ceremony held at the Training Bureau.

Among the new hires were three administrative office professionals and a financial office professional. Among the promotions were a sheriff’s commander, a lieutenant and an administrative office professional senior.

Shawn O’Grady, a 22-year sheriff's department veteran, was promoted to sheriff’s commander and is now assigned to South County operations. O’Grady started his career with the Santa Barbara County Marshall’s Office working as a municipal court bailiff and civil deputy before being sworn is as a sheriff’s deputy in 1996. During his time at the sheriff's department, he has worked a number of assignments, including patrol at stations throughout Santa Barbara County and as a detective, and after he was promoted to lieutenant, he managed the Central Stations Patrol Bureau and was the chief of police services for Solvang and Buellton.

Thirty-year sheriff's department veteran Greg Sanders was promoted to sheriff’s lieutenant and will be assigned to oversee contract law. Sanders started as a reserve deputy with the sheriff’s department in 1987 and worked his first patrol shift on Halloween night in Lompoc. He has had various assignments throughout his years of service, including gang enforcement, South County patrol, criminal investigations and most recently in the Training Bureau.

After three years of working in the Custody and Court Records Division, Delaney Loes was promoted to an administrative office professional senior and will continue her assignment in Custody Records.

In addition to the promotions, Sheriff Bill Brown welcomed and gave certificates of appointment to three new administrative office professionals, Samantha Corsaw, Christina Rubio and Nicole Wilhoit, as well as new financial office professional Myunghee Kelly.

The department congratulates those who were promoted Monday, and wishes the new team members a great career ahead with the sheriff’s department.

The department is always looking for great people who want to make a difference to join the team. Those who are interested in a career with the sheriff’s department are encouraged to click here and go to the Join Us section. Check out the department on Facebook by clicking here.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.