Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 2 People Near Goleta for Alleged Residential Burglary

Two men were arrested Friday on suspicion of residential burglary and other charges after a lengthy search near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

While deputies were responding to a burglary call at a ranch on the 1200 block of North Glen Annie Road, they interrupted a suspect attempting to steal a vehicle from the property, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokewoman.

They chased the suspect up a hill and called for help from the county's Air Support Unit helicopter and three sheriff’s K-9 teams.

The search dogs, after a two hour hunt, found 20-year-old Jakub Hanasz of Santa Barbara hiding under a lemon tree, Hoover said.

Hanasz ran from deputies again, but the dogs caught him a few hundred yards away.

Hanasz is suspected of stealing a truck from the city of Santa Barbara the prior week, Hoover said. The truck contained various items stolen from the ranch property.

While searching for Hanasz, authorities also found 25-year-old Joaquin Anthony Diaz of Santa Barbara.

Diaz had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and authorities believe he had stolen items from the ranch property, Hoover said.

Deputies believe Hanasz and Diaz were working together in an attempt to steal two vehicles from the ranch.

Hanasz was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, conspiracy, vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting and delaying a peace officer and for violation of probation, Hoover said.

He was being held without bail.

Diaz was booked on charges of residential burglary, conspiracy and attempted vehicle theft, in addition to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He was being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

