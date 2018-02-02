Deputies Arrest 2 Men for Burglary After Montecito Resident Reports Suspect in Home

Two men were arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of residential burglary and conspiracy Thursday night after a Montecito resident called police reporting a stranger in his home.

Authorities arrested Frank James Showell, 25, of Lancaster and Donyae Dixon, 29, of Los Angeles just after 9 p.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

A homeowner on the 200 block of Gould Lane reported hearing “strange noises coming from a child’s bedroom” inside his home, Hoover said.

Hoover said the reporting party, a father of two children, attempted to locate the noise.

“Upon entering a hallway between bedrooms, he immediately saw a male suspect dressed in dark clothing,” Hoover said. “The suspect was standing by the doorway of a room where his young daughter generally naps during the day. The resident shouted at the suspect, who turned and fled back in the bedroom.”

The suspect jumped out of a window, which he allegedly had broken to force entry into the residence, and fled to a wooded area, according to Hoover.

“Within minutes of the initial 9-1-1 call, sheriff’s deputies located a subject matching the description of the suspect fleeing in a vehicle from the immediate area,” she said.

Showell was pulled over and detained, and a second suspect, Dixon, was found hiding in bushes along the roadway, Hoover said.

A responding K-9 tracking a scent from the home's window went to the patrol car, where Dixon was being detained, Hoover said.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on burglary and conspiracy charges, with bail set at $50,000. Showell was also accused of false impersonation, Hoover said.

