Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Carpinteria Resident Suspected in Thefts Across County

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Car involved in traffic enforcement stop. (Courtesy photo)

At about 6:20 a.m. April 4, Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic-enforcement stop of a vehicle in the area of Union and Twitchell in Orcutt. The driver Nestor Sanchez, 35, of Carpinteria, was found to have an outstanding warrant for a series of forgeries and thefts outside the Santa Ynez Valley area. 

Sanchez’ passenger Dane Malone, 32, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on drug-related charges after deputies located small quantities of methamphetamine and narcotic smoking paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle Sanchez was driving had recently been stolen from the Isla Vista area and the license plate had been stolen from the Carpinteria area.

Deputies also discovered evidence of mail theft and items that link Sanchez to other burglaries and thefts of power tools and bicycles throughout Santa Barbara County.

Sanchez was ultimately arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation and the warrant. He is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail due to his probation violation. Malone was cited and released.

The majority of items are believed to have been stolen from the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley areas. Follow-up is being conducted with local pawn shops in an effort to recover some of the stolen items. The investigation is ongoing and additional victims, if identified, will be contacted.

Members of the public having any information that might assist investigators are asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, 805-686-5000; or to leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit the website http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

