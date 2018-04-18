Deputies Arrest Felons in Possession of Firearms After Routine Traffic Stop

David Barajas and Armando Uribe, 28, were both booked into Santa Barbara County Jail

Two Santa Maria men were jailed on felony charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9 a.m., deputies conducted a routine traffic stop at Sanja Cota Avenue and Casino Drive near the Chumash Casino, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

“During the contact, deputies observed a handgun and ammunition in plain view in the car,” Hoover said.

A loaded .38-caliber handgun, a loaded 9-mm H&K semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a small amount of marijuana were found after a search of the vehicle, Hoover said.

Further investigation revealed the driver and passenger were convicted felons, with one subject having prior violations for possession of a concealed weapon, Hoover said.

Driver David Barajas, 28, and Armando Uribe, 28, a passenger, were booked on charges of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition and having loaded firearms in a vehicle, Hoover said.

The men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $35,000 each.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.