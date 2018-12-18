Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Suspect Attempting to Break Into Vehicle

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling in the area of Calle Real and North San Marcos Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County abut 5:30 a.m. Dec. 16 observed a male subject attempting to break into a car with a wood stick.

The deputy contacted the suspect, who provide a fictitious name and date of birth. During the course of the investigation, the deputy was able to identify the suspect as Nathaniel Montross, 37, of Santa Barbara.

Montross was found to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was also found to have two warrants issued for his arrest.

The deputy arrested Montross for attempted burglary, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and for his two outstanding warrants. Montross was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that there are thieves, especially during the holiday season, who are looking for crimes of opportunity and presents left in cars. To avoid becoming a victim, remember to:

» Close your windows.

» Never leave valuables in plain sight. Lock all valuables in the trunk or take them with you.

» Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle.

» Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended.

» Set your car alarm every time you park your vehicle.

» Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet.

» Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible.

» Remove personal information such as driver license, registration, etc., from unattended vehicles.

To report suspicious activity, call 911. If you have any information on this most recent case, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805-681-4171. You can also go to https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.