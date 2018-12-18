Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, December 18 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Suspect Attempting to Break Into Vehicle

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Nathaniel Montross
Nathaniel Montross

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling in the area of Calle Real and North San Marcos Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County abut 5:30 a.m. Dec. 16 observed a male subject attempting to break into a car with a wood stick.

The deputy contacted the suspect, who provide a fictitious name and date of birth. During the course of the investigation, the deputy was able to identify the suspect as Nathaniel Montross, 37, of Santa Barbara.

Montross was found to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was also found to have two warrants issued for his arrest.

The deputy arrested Montross for attempted burglary, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and for his two outstanding warrants. Montross was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that there are thieves, especially during the holiday season, who are looking for crimes of opportunity and presents left in cars. To avoid becoming a victim, remember to:

» Close your windows.

» Never leave valuables in plain sight. Lock all valuables in the trunk or take them with you.

» Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle.

» Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended.

» Set your car alarm every time you park your vehicle.

» Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet.

» Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible.

» Remove personal information such as driver license, registration, etc., from unattended vehicles.

To report suspicious activity, call 911. If you have any information on this most recent case, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805-681-4171. You can also go to https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 