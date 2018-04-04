Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Suspects in Montecito, Ojai Pharmacy Burglaries

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | September 12, 2017 | 5:06 p.m.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Montecito Pharmacy located in the 1400 block of East Valley Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the pharmacy had been broken into. Sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of a Sheriff’s K-9 team searched the building and surrounding area but did not locate the suspects.

A “Be on the Lookout” was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office notified the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center that at approximately 1:30 a.m., Ojai Rexall Drugs located in the 1100 block of Maricopa Highway in Ojai had also been burglarized.

Sheriff’s deputies suspected the group may be headed north to commit more crimes. At approximately 4:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Ynez observed an Audi SUV enter the parking lot of the Star Drugs pharmacy located in the 3500 block of Madera Street.

The vehicle then drove out of the parking lot and parked across the street in the post office parking lot.

Due to the time of day and the recent pharmacy burglaries in Montecito and Ojai, the deputy made contact with the four male occupants of the vehicle.

Deandre Smith Click to view larger
Deandre Smith
Joseph Smith Click to view larger
Joseph Smith

Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle and located numerous bottles of prescription pills, a yellow crow bar and clothing that matched the description of clothing worn by the suspects in the Montecito and Ojai pharmacy burglaries.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Deandre Smith, 21-year-old Joseph Smith, 20-year-old Eddie Smith and 23-year-old Alonnje Gary, all of Long Beach, and transported them to the County Jail.

All four were booked on charges of commercial burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Eddie Smith Click to view larger
Eddie Smith
Alonnje Gary Click to view larger
Alonnje Gary

Joseph Smith was also booked on charges of loitering/prowling on private property. All four are being held on $20,000 bail.

An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects are linked to similar crimes in our area and other jurisdictions.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, these crimes or any other information that may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous call 805.681.4171.

Anonymous tips can also be made on the sheriff's website here

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 