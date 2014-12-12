Sheriff’s Deputies Converge on Montecito Home

Man who refused to leave residence eventually is coaxed out without incident

Deputies were called out Friday to a Montecito home on a report of a man refusing to leave the residence, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Santo Tomas Lane, near Olive Mill Road, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The incident involved "a male who was refusing to leave the residence," Hoover said. "He is acquainted with the homeowner."

A large law-enforcement presence was sent to the area, including a county helicopter.

Deputies made contact with the man by telephone, and were able to coax him out of the residence without incident at about 2:45 p.m.

"At this point, there is no concern of weapons being involved, nor is there a public safety issue," Hoover said.

