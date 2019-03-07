Sheriff’s Deputies, Isla Vista Foot Patrol Officers Use Naloxone to Help Save Overdose Victim

Shortly after midnight on March 7, Santa Barbara County Fire personnel, American Medical Response (AMR) medics and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, along with UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista for a report of an unresponsive 20-year-old woman.

The reporting party told dispatchers the woman was unconscious and not breathing, and it was suspected she had suffered a drug overdose.

Law enforcement personnel arrived on-scene within minutes of the initial call and began lifesaving efforts. Prescription opioid medication was found near the victim and believing this was an opioid overdose, naloxone hydrochloride was administered to the victim.

The victim began to breathe on her own and a weak pulse could be detected. Once Santa Barbara County Fire personnel arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts. The patient was transported to a local hospital by AMR medics for further treatment.

Naloxone hydrochloride, more commonly known by the brand name NARCAN, blocks the life-threatening effects of opioid overdose (both medications and narcotics) including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

Due to the quick thinking and actions of the law-enforcement personnel, this incident ended with a life saved instead of a drug overdose death.

All Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies receive training on the use of naloxone. This lifesaving training is accomplished through the combined effort of the Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

— Sgt. Daniel Calderon for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.