Sheriff’s Deputies Locate Butane Honey Oil Lab in Solvang Residence

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | August 5, 2016 | 11:10 a.m.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the Solvang area involving a possible theft.

Upon their arrival, deputies contacted 28-year- old Ryan Scott Barr at a family member’s residence in the 900 block of College Canyon.

Barr denied allegations that he was involved in a theft from a family member and invited deputies into his bedroom to search for stolen items.

Upon entering the bedroom, deputies identified items in plain view that appeared to be associated with the manufacture of Butane Honey Oil which is a concentrated form of cannabis.

Ryan Barr Click to view larger
Ryan Barr

Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives were alerted and responded to the residence to evaluate the scene. Upon their arrival, they confirmed the presence of a Butane Honey Oil lab and other narcotic paraphernalia.

Barr was subsequently arrested for the following charges: 11550(a) H&S – Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11364 H&S – Possession of narcotic paraphernalia and 11379.6(a) H&S – Manufacturing a controlled substance.

It should be noted that Butane Honey Oil (BHO) labs are extremely hazardous due to the use of liquid butane during the manufacturing process.

Labs often catch fire or explode when the liquid butane vaporizes after being exposed to ambient temperatures and is then ignited by a simple ignition source.

These ignition sources can be anything from open flames, cigarettes, household appliances, light switches or simple static electricity.

– Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
