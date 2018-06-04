Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:38 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Seize 130 Pounds of Marijuana Near Buellton

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 31, 2013 | 4:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 130 pounds of processed marijuana and eradicated about 60 marijuana plants this week at the end of a months-long investigation into an unlawful trafficking and cultivation operation based in the Buellton area.

Detectives from the sheriff’s North County Narcotics Investigations unit on Wednesday served a search warrant on the property in the 900 block of Ballard Canyon, an unincorporated area located northeast of Buellton, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said the estimated street value of the processed marijuana and marijuana plants discovered is about $560,000.

No immediate arrests were made during the service of the warrant, she said, nor had criminal charges been filed with the District Attorney’s Office as of late afternoon Thursday.

Hoover said the authorities are not releasing the names of any suspects, as narcotics investigators are still working to identify and prosecute all people involved.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind our community members that persons engaged in these illegal activities are responsible for supplying illegal drugs within our communities and to our children,” Hoover said. “They also endanger their immediate neighbors who are placed at a greater risk of being victimized in a home invasion crime or burglary, as result of other criminals attempting to target the drugs and money believed to be present as result of their neighbor’s unlawful marijuana cultivation and trafficking operation.”

She encouraged community members to contact the Sheriff’s Department with any information relating to suspected drug trafficking crimes, including large-scale marijuana cultivation.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

