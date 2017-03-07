Sheriff’s Deputies On Patrol in Lompoc As Police Mourn Officer’s Death

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling Lompoc on Tuesday so the city’s police officers could mourn the death of a colleague.

Officer Miguel Grijalva, a three-year member of the Lompoc police force, died early Tuesday morning while off-duty and outside the city limit, city officials said in a written statement.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation case, and the preliminary investigation indicates that the death was a suicide,” the city said.

“The Lompoc Police Department asks the community to keep Miguel and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “Our Lompoc Police Department employees are devastated by this news and are grieving, as well.”

Before joining the Police Department, Grijalva served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh expressed gratitude to the Sheriff’s Department for taking over patrol functions Tuesday so police staff could spent time with family and friends as they grieve their loss.

In addition, counseling was available for police staff.

The Lompoc Police Department urges anyone considering suicide, or who knows anyone who might be contemplating suicide, to seek help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at: 800.273.8255.

More suicide prevention resources can be accessed online here.

