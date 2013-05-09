Police Seek Suspect in Strong-Arm Robbery in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify a young man who allegedly conducted a strong-arm robbery in the Isla Vista area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A timely warning email from UCSB stated that the victim was walking in the 6700 block of Abgrego Road when a young man took the victim’s property using bodily force.

The suspect was described as an Hispanic male in his 20s with a small build and a bowl haircut and wearing a dark shirt and shorts.

Authorities said the man was last seen in the area of Camino Corto, and the Isla Vista Foot Patrol is actively searching the area and conducting an investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to call the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, or click here for the Sheriff’s Department Tip Line or click here for Crime Stoppers.

