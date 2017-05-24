Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Bank Robber in Carpinteria

Suspect fled with cash from Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza; may be same man who robbed nearby Montecito Bank & Trust last month

Sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for a man who robbed the Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for a man who robbed the Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza in Carpinteria. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:53 p.m. | May 24, 2017 | 2:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for a man who robbed a Carpinteria bank branch.

The robbery was reported shortly around 1:50 p.m. at the Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza on the 5400 block of Carpinteria Avenue, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash, the teller cooperated, and the suspect walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The robber was last seen heading toward the IHOP at 1114 Casitas Pass Road.

Deputies established a perimeter in the area of the robbery, and brought in a helicopter and K-9 unit to assist in the search, but as of 3:45 p.m., authorities were unable to locate the suspect, Hoover said. 

He was described as a white male in his 50s, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black Dodgers baseball cap, she said. He was also described as about 6 feet tall and heavyset. 

No weapon was seen and there was no indication of a weapon in the note, Hoover added. 

Deputies believe the suspect is possibly the same man who robbed another Carpinteria bank in April, she said. 

"He matches the description of a suspect who robbed the Montecito Bank & Trust last month, which is located across the street," she said. 

Detectives were working with the FBI on the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or use the website here

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for this man, who robbed a Union Bank branch in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for this man, who robbed a Union Bank branch in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 