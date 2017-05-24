Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Bank Robber in Carpinteria

Suspect fled with cash from Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza; may be same man who robbed nearby Montecito Bank & Trust last month

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for a man who robbed a Carpinteria bank branch.

The robbery was reported shortly around 1:50 p.m. at the Union Bank branch in Casitas Plaza on the 5400 block of Carpinteria Avenue, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash, the teller cooperated, and the suspect walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The robber was last seen heading toward the IHOP at 1114 Casitas Pass Road.

Deputies established a perimeter in the area of the robbery, and brought in a helicopter and K-9 unit to assist in the search, but as of 3:45 p.m., authorities were unable to locate the suspect, Hoover said.

He was described as a white male in his 50s, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black Dodgers baseball cap, she said. He was also described as about 6 feet tall and heavyset.

No weapon was seen and there was no indication of a weapon in the note, Hoover added.

Deputies believe the suspect is possibly the same man who robbed another Carpinteria bank in April, she said.

"He matches the description of a suspect who robbed the Montecito Bank & Trust last month, which is located across the street," she said.

Detectives were working with the FBI on the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or use the website here.

