Sheriff’s Deputies Searching for Suspects in Guadalupe Shooting

Incident apparently occurred at the Riverview low-income housing complex; victim airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a shooting in Guadalupe.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Pioneer Street, according to emergency radio traffic.

The victim reported suffered a gunshot wound to the leg or back, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

The victim was transported by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then was transferred to a Calstar helicopter for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The shooting apparently occurred at the Riverview low-income housing complex on Calle Cesar Chavez.

The suspects reportedly were three Hispanic male adults who had black bandanas over the faces, according to emergency radio traffic.

The weapon used reportedly was a rifle or shotgun.

People in the surrounding area were being evacuated, according to radio traffic.

Kermit McKenzuie Intermediate School across Main Street from the incident was placed on lockdown, according to Kenny Klein, a spokeman for the Guadalupe Union School District.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.