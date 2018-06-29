Sheriff’s Deputies Swarm Turnpike Shopping Center for 2 Unrelated Incidents

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife; juvenile taken into custody for outstanding warrants

Two unrelated incidents caused deputies to converge on the Turnpike Shopping Center near Goleta on Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 1:30 p.m., a person flagged down a deputy to report that a man had been brandishing a knife, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

That man was wielding a knife during an altercation with an acquaintance when a bystander attempted to intervene, Hoover said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediatley available, was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

At about the same time, a deputy observed a juvenile who was wanted on outstanding warrants at the shopping center, and attempted to detain him, Hoover said.

But he fled onto the San Marcos High School campus, then into the residential neighborhood to the east.

Deputies tracked the juvenile to Atasco Drive, where he was taken into custody, according to emergency radio traffic.

Due to his age, the juvenile's name was not released.

