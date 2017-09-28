Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Detective Assigned to I.V. Foot Patrol

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | September 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Det. Julio Gutierrez

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced there is now a full-time Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station.

Det. Julio Gutierrez, a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, began his new assignment Sept. 26, and is a welcome addition to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol team, the Sheriff's Office said.

The presence of a full-time detective in Isla Vista will increase the Sheriff's ability to investigate and solve crimes that are prevalent in this compact community, which is home to a large number of college students, the office said.

According to mid-year crime stats for 2017, violent crime in Isla Vista has decreased 19 percent and forcible rapes decreased by 29 percent from 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes a full-time investigator dedicated to the Isla Vista area will further enhance its ability to help victims of crime in the community and hold those accountable for their actions.

Gutierrez was selected for the position due to his experience the past year as a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division and specifically his specialized training in sexual assault investigations.

Gutierrez, who is bi-lingual, is familiar with the area having been assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol for two years during his career.

He said he is most looking forward to working with the students and community partners, and being part of a team that is operating under a community oriented-policing approach.

“My goal is to make a difference in the Isla Vista community. I feel fortunate that this opportunity is going to allow me to be a part of a community that has given me great experiences in my career,” Gutierrez said.

Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Ruben Cintron said he is grateful to have Gutierrez join the team.

“The detective position is a much-needed asset and it will add to our ability to better serve the community by addressing crimes in a more efficient manner,” Cintron said.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is made up of Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers who primarily patrol the area on foot or bicycle to protect and serve the large student population and other Isla Vista residents and visitors. The goal is to create a partnership between the public and law enforcement and to work together to help keep Isla Vista safe. The IVFP began in 1971 and has operated successfully under this Community Oriented Policing concept for the past 46 years.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
