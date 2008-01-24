Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:11 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two in Connection with Methamphetamine Sales

Bryn Gier of Santa Barbara, and Benjamin Macias of Van Nuys are charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale. 

By Noozhawk staff | January 24, 2008 | 3:55 p.m.

 After seven months of investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives with the help of  the Santa Barbara Police Department seized a cache of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Detectives searched a hotel room on the 600 block of Cabrillo Blvd. and seized approximately two ounces of packaged methamphetamine, as well as packaging, scales and other items in the sale of narcotics, a vehicle and $1000. They also arrested Bryn Gier, 22, of Santa Barbara, charging him with possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gier was booked into Santa Barbara County jail and held on $30,000 bail.

Detectives also arrested Benjamin Macias, 33, of Van Nuys, who arrived at the hotel room during the search.  A convicted felon on active parole, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of a firearm and violation of parole. He is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

 

Local Chapter of American Red Cross Gets $10,000 from Rabobank

{mosimage} 

American Red Cross, Santa Barbara Chapter received a $10,000 grant fromRabobank recently, money that will go to the  establishment of  newAmerican Red Cross Perparedness and Response Center in Santa Maria. Thecenter will serve all of northern Santa Barbara County. To date, theAmerican Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has raised more than$1.1 million from individuals, companies and foundations toward its$1.5 million goal.   


Caption: From left to right are:  Bill Racine, Commercial BankingRegional Manager, Rabobank; Bill Kennedy, Commercial Banking Officer,Rabobank; Roy Dugger, District Operations Director for the American RedCross, Santa Barbara County Chapter and Steve Harding, RabobankRegional President.

 

