Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Santa Maria Man Suspected of Selling Drugs Near School

A Santa Maria man was arrested last week after detectives observed him engage in the sale of narcotics in front of an elementary school, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's detectives arrested Anthony Guzman, 27, in the area of Barrington Drive and Creston Street Friday, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The sheriff's Compliance Response Team and Special Investigations Bureau located Guzman in the 700 block of North Miller Street earlier in the day, near Alvin Elementary School, Hoover said.

Deputies found about 61 grams of methamphetamine, a “small” amount of heroin, packaging, an operational digital scale and cash after searching Guzman, according to Hoover.

“These items are consistent with items possessed by persons engaged in the sale of narcotics,” she said.

Guzman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding warrant, and also on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and selling drugs within 1,000 yards of a school.

He is being held without bail because of his probation violation, Hoover said.

