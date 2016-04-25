Sheriff’s Dispatcher Penny Sasaki-Benda Earns Award From Military Order of the World Wars

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to congratulate Communications Dispatch Supervisor Pennye Sasaki-Benda, who received the National Law and Order Individual Award from the Military Order of the World Wars, Colonel George C. Woolsey Chapter 113 (MOWW) in Santa Barbara.

Every year, MOWW recognizes a select group of first responders who are leaders in the public safety field for their outstanding performance. This year, six first responders were honored at a recognition luncheon April 19, 2016, at the Elks Lodge of Santa Barbara.

Sasaki-Benda, a 23-year-veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for her consistent, outstanding performance as a communications dispatch supervisor.

In this role, Sasaki-Benda is tasked with not only supervising the performance of the dispatchers on her shift but also covering a console herself. This includes answering both 911 and non-emergency calls and entering calls for service for sheriffs, firefighters and medics, all while dispatching radio calls for service and maintaining the tracking of units that she is dispatching.

Some of the most challenging phone calls that Sasaki-Benda handles multiple times throughout her shift are for medical emergencies. The reporting party on these calls is often understandably panicked and in dire need of help.

One of the most valuable services that communications dispatchers provide the community is emergency medical dispatching, where they provide possible life-saving instructions during those critical moments that it takes for help to arrive.

In May, July and August of 2015, Sasaki-Benda instructed callers how to render emergency first aid, which resulted in helping to save lives. Thanks to her expertise in handling these challenging calls, she currently holds the record for the most “saves” in one year with a total of three in 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office and the communities it serves are indebted to Sasaki-Benda for her consistent, outstanding performance. It appreciates MOWW for going out of its way to recognize public safety workers throughout Central Coast communities and across the nation.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.