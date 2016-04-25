Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Dispatcher Penny Sasaki-Benda Earns Award From Military Order of the World Wars

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 25, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to congratulate Communications Dispatch Supervisor Pennye Sasaki-Benda, who received the National Law and Order Individual Award from the Military Order of the World Wars, Colonel George C. Woolsey Chapter 113 (MOWW) in Santa Barbara.  

Every year, MOWW recognizes a select group of first responders who are leaders in the public safety field for their outstanding performance. This year, six first responders were honored at a recognition luncheon April 19, 2016, at the Elks Lodge of Santa Barbara.

Sasaki-Benda, a 23-year-veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for her consistent, outstanding performance as a communications dispatch supervisor.

In this role, Sasaki-Benda is tasked with not only supervising the performance of the dispatchers on her shift but also covering a console herself. This includes answering both 911 and non-emergency calls and entering calls for service for sheriffs, firefighters and medics, all while dispatching radio calls for service and maintaining the tracking of units that she is dispatching.

Some of the most challenging phone calls that Sasaki-Benda handles multiple times throughout her shift are for medical emergencies. The reporting party on these calls is often understandably panicked and in dire need of help.

One of the most valuable services that communications dispatchers provide the community is emergency medical dispatching, where they provide possible life-saving instructions during those critical moments that it takes for help to arrive.

In May, July and August of 2015, Sasaki-Benda instructed callers how to render emergency first aid, which resulted in helping to save lives. Thanks to her expertise in handling these challenging calls, she currently holds the record for the most “saves” in one year with a total of three in 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office and the communities it serves are indebted to Sasaki-Benda for her consistent, outstanding performance. It appreciates MOWW for going out of its way to recognize public safety workers throughout Central Coast communities and across the nation.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 