Sheriff’s Explorer Program Recruiting New Members

North and South county posts enrolling young people ages 14-20

Explorer Post 830 members in South County.
Explorer Post 830 members in South County. (Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | September 29, 2017 | 11:56 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting Sheriff’s Explorers to fill vacancies at posts in the North County and South County.

The Sheriff's Office hopes teens and young people throughout Santa Barbara County will take advantage of this character-building and formative life-learning experience.

The Explorer program has been a platform from which countless young adults have launched successful careers in law enforcement, public safety, military, criminal justice and other fields at local, county, state and federal levels.

Another plus of the Explorer program is that it offers numerous opportunities that meet the volunteer requirements of local school districts.

The Sheriff’s North County Explorer Post 32 is based out of the Santa Maria area. Explorer Post 830 covers the South County.

If the upcoming recruitment provides a significant number of recruits in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley areas, Explorer posts will be opened in those locations as well.

The Explorer program offers young adults ages 14-20 hands-on, pre-professional training and real-life experience in law-enforcement services and other related professions.

The program promotes personal growth through character development, a sense of community service and citizenship, physical fitness, leadership skills, communication skills, public speaking skills, command presence and career planning, the Sheriff's office said.

Sheriff’s Explorers are required to attend regular meetings and participate in a two-week Basic Explorer Academy held during the summer months within the first year of the program. Explorers participate in community events throughout Santa Barbara County.

Additionally, Explorers provide support to the Sheriff’s Office and other law-enforcement agencies throughout the county with several community-based operations such as for Old Spanish Days, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, traffic and crowd control at parades throughout the year.

Explorers also participate in competitions held at various locations around the state. The competitions place Explorers in the role of law-enforcement officers in a controlled environment and permit them to put their training and knowledge to the test in scenario-based evaluations.

Sheriff Bill Brown said, “The Explorer program is a wonderful opportunity for young people to learn about a possible career in law enforcement, and is an excellent way for them to provide an important service to the community.

"The posts are coordinated by two seasoned deputies who have a great deal of teaching, training and coaching experience.”

Those interested in joining the North County Explorer Program Post 32, contact Senior Deputy Dave Robertson via e-mail at [email protected]

Those interested in joining the South County Explorer Post 830, contact Senior Deputy Dave Valadez, 331-9773, or email him at [email protected]

