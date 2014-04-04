Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:51 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Explorers Rank High in Central Valley Competition

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | April 4, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

TULARE — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department wants to congratulate its hardworking and dedicated Explorers for their achievements at the sixth annual Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition in Tulare last weekend.

The 23 young men and women, representing our agency, competed against 33 Explorer Posts from throughout the state.

The group took home first-place trophies for Crisis Negotiation and the Written Examination. They came in second place in the categories of High Risk Stop, Medical Emergency and Shooting Skills. The Explorers received a third-place trophy for DUI Investigation and Tug-O-War as well as a fourth-place trophy for the Female Individual Obstacle Course.

Overall, the Explorers ranked fifth overall out of the 33 teams that competed.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Program is a worksite-based experience for young men and women who are interested in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety. The goal of the program is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations and interest them in a possible law enforcement career. The program is also designed to help build confidence and responsibility.

The Sheriff’s Department is beginning a recruitment drive to fill youth positions within its Explorer Program throughout Santa Barbara County. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age. For more information on how to apply, call 805.681.4100 or click here.

Click here for more information on the Law Enforcement Explorer Program.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 