Sheriff’s Explorers Rank High in Central Valley Competition

TULARE — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department wants to congratulate its hardworking and dedicated Explorers for their achievements at the sixth annual Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition in Tulare last weekend.

The 23 young men and women, representing our agency, competed against 33 Explorer Posts from throughout the state.

The group took home first-place trophies for Crisis Negotiation and the Written Examination. They came in second place in the categories of High Risk Stop, Medical Emergency and Shooting Skills. The Explorers received a third-place trophy for DUI Investigation and Tug-O-War as well as a fourth-place trophy for the Female Individual Obstacle Course.

Overall, the Explorers ranked fifth overall out of the 33 teams that competed.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Program is a worksite-based experience for young men and women who are interested in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety. The goal of the program is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations and interest them in a possible law enforcement career. The program is also designed to help build confidence and responsibility.

The Sheriff’s Department is beginning a recruitment drive to fill youth positions within its Explorer Program throughout Santa Barbara County. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age. For more information on how to apply, call 805.681.4100 or click here.

Click here for more information on the Law Enforcement Explorer Program.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.