Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Investigators Eradicate 2 More Large Marijuana Grows

Latest busts in Santa Barbara County bring the total number of plants destroyed to 14,116, with an estimated value of $7 million

Marijuana plants growing at illegal cultivation site. Click to view larger
Two more large illegal marijuana-cultivation sites were discovered and abated Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators, bringing the total for the week to more than 14,000 pot plants destroyed. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 29, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.
Harvested marijuana plants hung up to dry. Click to view larger
Harvested marijuana plants are hung up to dry at one of two cannavis cultivation sites discovered and eradicated on Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Two more large illegal marijuana-cultivation sites were discovered and abated Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators, bringing the total for the week to more than 14,000 pot plants destroyed.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau and Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant Friday on the 6700 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to Sergeant Daniel Calderon.

“After securing the property, detectives located 658 mature marijuana plants, which were subsequently destroyed,” Calderon said. “At the location, detectives contacted individuals, and interviewed them for further follow up concerning the investigation.”

Personnel from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife assisted in the raid, and gathered evidence concerning potential environmental violations, he added.

A second search warrant subsequently was served on the 2400 block of Highway 246, Calderon said.

“Once this property was secured, detectives saw a very large marijuana cultivation site in various stages of cultivation and processing of finished product,” Calderon said. “At this location, detectives located and destroyed 7,985 marijuana plants.”

No arrests were made at either locations, but individuals were interviewed and may face charges in the future, Calderon said.

Including three raids that occurred earlier in the week, the sheriff’s eradication program had resulted in the destruction of 14,116 marijuana plants with an estimated value of $7 million, Calderon said.

“The Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team will continue to identify and investigate illegal marijuana cultivation sites within the county,” he added. “The goal of the team is to stop the illegal cultivation of marijuana and prevent the environmental crimes associated with these illegal grows.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 