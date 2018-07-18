Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s K9 Helps Apprehend Domestic-Violence Suspect in Carpinteria

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 18, 2018 | 2:34 p.m.
Russell Bridges Click to view larger
Russell Bridges

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies deployed a police dog Tuesday night to help apprehend an uncooperative Carpinteria man accused of domestic violence.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in Carpinteria, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman. (In order to protect the identity of the victim, the Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the location of the home, Hoover said.)

Deputies were able to get the victim out of the home safely, Hoover said, but the suspect, Russell Bridges, 52, refused to come out of the home and comply to a lawful order.

A K-9 unit was requested because Bridges was threatening to resist arrest, Hoover said.

“The use of a K-9 was needed to potentially overcome the resistance and prevent unnecessary injury to the deputies,” she said. “After Bridges was provided ample opportunity to comply and surrender, deputies attempted to apprehend Bridges, who immediately began resisting and attempted to shut the deputies out of his residence.”

Deputies then deployed the dog, and apprehended Bridges, who was taken into custody.  

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of bite injuries.  

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bridges remained in the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $25,000.

He was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse, violently resisting arrest and resisting arrest.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

