Santa Ynez Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Allegations After K-9 Search

Sheriff's deputies used a police dog to search for a Santa Ynez man suspected of domestic violence and assulat with a deadly weapon Thursday night, who was later arrested.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a Santa Ynez residence to a report of a domestic disturbance, and determined the victim was able to flee the home to the safety of a nearby neighbor, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The victim had been in a physical altercation and was injured after her boyfriend, James Anderson, 55, hit her with a piece of furniture, Hoover said.

The woman was transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment and information on her condition was not available Friday morning, according to Hoover.

When deputies arrived to the residence, they attempted to contact Anderson at his home.

“Upon arrival, they found his house in disarray from the physical altercation he had with the victim,” Hoover said. “Deputies searched the residence and determined Anderson had fled prior to their arrival.”

Deputy Philip Farley and K-9 Odin, along with Deputy Brian Scott and K-9 Duke, conducted a search for Anderson in the area and tracked him to a nearby grove of trees, Hoover said.

Anderson immediately surrendered and was apprehended by deputies, she said.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation, and was being held in custody with no bail.

