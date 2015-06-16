Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:21 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s K-9 Tracks Down Suspect After High-Speed Chase in Carpinteria

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | June 16, 2015 | 1:06 p.m.

On Tuesday just after midnight, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for speeding in the area of northbound Highway 101 and Casitas Pass in Carpinteria.

Jolly
George Jolly

When the deputy made contact with the driver, 35-year-old George Jolly of Hollywood, he denied having any identification or paperwork for the vehicle. The driver then rapidly drove away from the deputy, almost striking him with his car before speeding back onto northbound Highway 101. The deputy went back to his patrol car and initiated a pursuit.

Jolly drove recklessly in his efforts to evade the deputy. Additional deputies from the Coastal Station responded to assist. Jolly continued at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 101 and then attempted to exit the Hermosillo Drive off-ramp.

Due to his high rate of speed, Jolly drove off the roadway, through some brush and landed on the center median of Coast Village Road just west of the Hermosillo Drive off-ramp. His vehicle became disabled as it traveled off the roadway.

Once Jolly’s vehicle came to a stop, he got out of his car and proceeded to run away. The deputies quickly set a perimeter in the area. Officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist as did a sheriff’s K-9 unit.

With the assistance of his handler, K-9 Aco tracked Jolly to a shed on Palm Tree Lane where he was hiding. Jolly was arrested without incident.

During an inventory search of Jolly’s vehicle, deputies discovered six pounds of methamphetamine and one-quarter pound of heroin (with an estimated street value of more than $50,000). They also discovered cash and drug paraphernalia.

Jolly was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, resisting/delaying a peace officer, exceeding 65 mph, driving without a license, possession of heroin for sale, transporting heroin, possession of methamphetamine for sale and transporting methamphetamine.

Jolly also had a warrant out of Los Angeles County related to drug possession and drug sales.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 