Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit to March in Rose Parade

Search and rescue, crowd control, and rural law enforcement are the primary jobs of the Sheriff's equestrian team

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit is preparing to saddle up and ride in the 128th annual Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena. The unit is made up of a team of horses and 13 deputy riders, including Sheriff Bill Brown.

The team was one of only three law-enforcement equestrian groups chosen to be in the historic parade after a competitive selection process.

“Echoes of Success” is the theme for this year’s Rose Parade.

Lt. Erik Raney, who oversees the unit and submitted the Rose Parade application, says the team is counting down the days to the big day.

"We are very excited to be riding in the 2017 Rose Parade," Raney said. "It is an honor to be able to represent the men and women of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"Our unit enjoys great support from the community and from within, and sharing those stories of success is what this year’s parade theme is all about."

The Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit is holding routine endurance training at its new home, the Hilf-Douglas Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit Stable, at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center.

The group is working to condition the horses for the 5½ mile parade route on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. The group also will participate and show off some of its training at Equestfest on Dec. 30. at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

The 27-year-old Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit has been an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office, specializing in crowd control, search and rescue and rural law enforcement.

The unit also represents the Sheriff’s Office at special events including El Desfile Historico Parade for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, which is one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation.

The Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. Jan. 2 and will be televised nationally.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.