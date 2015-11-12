Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives Arrest Alleged Cocaine Dealer in Carpinteria

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 12, 2015 | 4:56 p.m.
(Duke Overbach)

Following a two month long investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, arrested a Carpinteria man Wednesday and seized more than one pound of cocaine as well as a firearm.  

Duke Overbach, 37, a convicted felon, was under investigation for suspicion of selling cocaine.  

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was served at Overbach’s residence located in the 4700 block of Carpinteria Avenue. 

In the home, sheriff’s detectives discovered more than one pound of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $42,000.  

They also found other evidence related to the sales of narcotics, including cash suspected as profits and proceeds of cocaine sales.

Overbach was also found to be in possession of a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition and an illegal belt-buckle knife.

Sheriff’s detectives seized more than a pound of cocaine and a firearm during the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Carpinteria.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

 Overbach was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of an illegal belt-buckle knife.

His bail is set at $35,000.  

Sheriff’s detectives are also requesting the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office review the case and file child endangerment charges due to the fact there were children living in the home where the alleged drug trafficking occurred.

— Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
