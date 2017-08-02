Sheriff’s Office Promotes Nine Deputies

Sheriff Bill Brown honors two dispatchers and a deputy for their stellar work

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has promoted nine sheriff’s deputies and custody deputies. The select group was honored during a promotional ceremony July 31 at Earl’s Place at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Before colleagues, family and friends, Sheriff Bill Brown promoted one chief, one commander, two sheriff’s lieutenants, one custody lieutenant, three custody sergeants and a sheriff’s sergeant.

Brown also recognized two dispatchers and a deputy for outstanding work.

The nine sheriff’s deputies who were promoted were chosen after a challenging and competitive testing process. Brown congratulated the deputies for advancing in their careers, and expressed confidence in their abilities to help lead the organization.

“The caliber and quality of our people is such that the competition for promotion is always very tough. Those who emerge successfully from this rigorous process are to be congratulated and that is what today is all about,” Brown said.

Solomon “Sol” Linver, a 33-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as chief of Law Enforcement Operations.

Linver has worked a variety of assignments during his career including four years as the Isla Vista Foot Patrol lieutenant where he helped design the current Isla Vista Sheriff’s station.

He was also the agency’s first high tech-crimes investigator. He has led the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Bureau and most recently oversaw the Operations Support Division.

Rob Plastino, a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as a commander and will now oversee North County Operations.

Plastino has held a variety of assignments during his law-enforcement career, including working as the Isla Vista Foot Patrol lieutenant. He most recently served as the sheriff’s adjutant.

Jason Grossini, also a 19-year-veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to lieutenant and is the new chief of Police Services for the city of Goleta.

Grossini was most recently assigned to the Coroner’s Bureau and serves on the Hostage Negotiations Team.

Juan Camarena, another 19-year veteran of the agency, was promoted to lieutenant and will continue with his assignment overseeing the Human Resources Division.

Camarena was a decorated Marine veteran prior to coming to the Sheriff’s Office and has served on the Special Enforcement Team for more than 15 years.

Anthony Espinoza, an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to custody lieutenant and is currently assigned to the Main Jail.

Espinoza has won numerous awards during his custody career including the Deputy Sheriff’s Association Rookie of the Year Award during his first year and Supervisor of the Year in 2012.

He served as a training officer and is a member of the Sheriff’s Special Operations Response Team.

Tom Liston, a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to custody sergeant. He spent more than 30 years in construction before starting his career in corrections.

Liston previously earned the Deputy’s Sheriff’s Association Rookie of the Year award and has been recognized as Custody Deputy of the Quarter. He worked as a custody training officer and is a member of the Special Operations Response Team.

Cassandra Marking, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also was promoted to custody sergeant. She most recently worked as the senior custody deputy supervisor at the Santa Maria Branch Jail before its closure and is now assigned to the Main Jail.

Guillermo Ramirez, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was also promoted to custody sergeant.

Ramirez grew up in Ventura County and worked for the Ventura County Probation Agency before starting his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a custody deputy.

Neil Gowing, a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to sheriff’s sergeant and is assigned to the Santa Maria station.

Gowing was one of the deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol who was on duty during the mass murders in 2014. He was awarded a Unit Citation as well as the Incident Commendation Bar.

Most recently, Gowing received an H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor for his response during an incident involving a suicidal subject in Buellton.

At the promotions ceremony, Brown presented Deputy Michael Hollon with two awards he received when he was out of state.

Hollon received the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor and the Sheriff’s Medal of Valor for his response to a combative axe-wielding camper who was under the influence of LSD and who attacked campers and first responders.

The sheriff also presented awards to two dispatchers who were honored by the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency for their actions during two recent critical 911 calls.

Julia Cardenas received a CPR Save Pin for providing life-saving medical instructions to help a man in Lompoc who collapsed after playing basketball and stopped breathing.

She used her Emergency Medical Training and provided the reporting party with instructions in a calm and professional manner, which helped save his life.

Dispatch Supervisor Shannon Hoogenbosch received a blue Stork Pin from the County’s EMSA for helping a woman in January who had just given birth to a child in her home. The umbilical cord was still connected between the mother and child.

Shannon’s calm and clear Emergency Medical Training directions advised the mother on what to do until help could arrive and care for the newborn boy.

The Sheriff’s Office congratulates all of those promoted and those recognized for their exemplary service.

The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for outstanding people who want to make a difference in their community.

Those interested in a career with the Sheriff’s Office can visit www.sbsheriff.org and click on the employment section to learn about job opportunities. There currently are openings for dispatchers, deputy sheriffs and custody deputies.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.