Sheriff’s Office Announces Continuous Recruitment for Custody Deputies, Sheriff’s Deputy Trainees

Those interested in joining law inforcement may now apply to become a sheriff’s deputy trainee at any time with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. To take part in the upcoming Sheriff’s Deputy Academy, applications must be received by June 15. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 8, 2016 | 9:25 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that it is now holding a continuous recruitment for the positions of custody deputy and sheriff’s deputy trainee.  

The continuous recruitment period means that applications will be accepted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until further notice instead of the typical set time frame given to apply.

However, to be considered for the upcoming Custody Deputy Academy, applications need to be received by June 15, 2016. Applications received after that date will be processed for the following Custody Deputy Academy.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on having a great team of dedicated professionals who are committed to protecting and serving the citizens in its community.  

It believes in the importance of having a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community and encourages all qualified men and women of varied backgrounds, experiences and races to apply.  

This is an exciting time to join the Sheriff’s Office, which will be hiring positions to staff the recently approved Northern Branch Jail.

A career as a custody deputy or sheriff’s deputy is exciting, challenging and rewarding with the opportunity to work a variety of assignments and a chance to develop and advance.  

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for quality candidates who want to make a difference and believe they have what it takes to succeed as a custody deputy or sheriff’s deputy to join the ranks. 

Both career paths require individuals who have great moral character, strong interpersonal skills, the ability to handle stress, good judgment and a sound work ethic among other skill sets.  

The process of applying and being hired as a custody deputy or sheriff’s deputy is comprehensive and requires many steps including but not limited to an extensive application, physical agility test, written test, background investigation and interviews.   

To apply to become a sheriff’s deputy trainee, click here.

To apply to become a sheriff’s custody deputy, click here.  

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

