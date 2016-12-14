5 People Arrested After Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Finds Vehicle Full of Stolen Property

Credit cards, wallets and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property, including designer merchandise with tags and sensors attached, was discovered in a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Five suspects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on their outstanding warrants, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics possession, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies arrested Michael Stewart, 23, of Santa Barbara who was on parole; Brennan Stevens, 26, of Lompoc who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest; Amanda Dicey, 27, of Lompoc who provided a false identity to deputies and had multiple warrants for her arrest; Ryan Stevens, 29, of Thousand Oaks; and Skye Fabing, 29, who was on probation, Hoover said.

Officers responded to the report a suspicious grey Toyota Camry parked at Girsh Park near the baseball fields after a citizen called the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center at about 8:40 a.m., Hoover said.

The citizen reported several people associated with the vehicle that appeared to be “acting nervously,” in possession of wire cutters, as well as going in-and-out of the vehicle.

“The discovery was made thanks to a concerned citizen who reported a suspicious vehicle and persons associated with the vehicle and a deputy who was able to quickly locate the vehicle,” Hoover said.

When the deputy responded, the car was no longer at the location.

Shortly after, the deputy located the vehicle at a nearby hotel in the 400 block of Storke Road, Hoover said.

Additional officers responded to assist.

When officers arrived, they “observed that all of the subjects appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and they observed several syringes in plain view,” Hoover said.

All five suspects were detained without incident, and the vehicle was searched.

Deputies found name-brand shirts, designer jeans, purses, wallets, backpacks, numerous bottles of expensive perfume, costume jewelry and home security cameras during the search.

Deputies also found stolen credit cards and wallets, Hoover said.

Wire cutters, screwdrivers, flashlights and binoculars were identified as burglary tools, Hoover said.

A small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia was also found in the car, she said.

Sheriff's deputies are actively investigating the case to determine where the stolen items came from, Hoover said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171.

