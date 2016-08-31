Sheriff’s Office Hires 13, Promotes Rob Minter to Sheriff’s Sergeant

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 new employees Aug. 29, 2016, and promoted an acting sergeant at a ceremony held at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau. Among the new hires were nine custody deputies, one deputy and three civilian employees.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown swore in the custody deputies and presented each with their badge and certificate of appointment.

Brown also spoke directly to the custody deputies and reminded them of the importance of being positive role models.

“The demeanor, behavior and attitudes that you model to the inmates could have a profound, positive and even an inspirational impact” Bron said. “You should always exhibit the type of respectful demeanor we want and expect from them. By doing all of this you will help reduce future crime and protect the public we serve in a very meaningful way.”

The new custody deputies include Jimena Aguilera, Gabriel Cisneros, Brian Foster, Alfredo Gallardo, Antonio Madrigal, Victor Nash, Mark Ramirez, Matthew Sua and David Villavicencio.

During the ceremony, Brown also promoted Rob Minter to the rank of sheriff’s sergeant. The 14-year Sheriff’s Office veteran has worked a variety of assignments during his career, including the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, the Goleta Station, Court Services and as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Sheriff’s Office also welcomed a new deputy, Donna Wilson, who is a former UCSB police officer. Deputy Wilson has been working as a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy for the past two years and is a member of the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit.

The Sheriff also gave certificates of appointment to Ryan Bermudez, who was hired as an administrative office professional, Ryan Schwarz, who was hired as a new financial office professional and Ricardo Gamboa, who is the new computer systems specialist.

The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for quality candidates to join its team. Those interested in a career with the Sheriff’s Office are encourage to visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.