Sheriff’s Office Honors Deputies, Volunteers and a Citizen for Exemplary Service in 2015

Sheriff Bill Brown presents the Lifesaving Award to Deputy Thomas Green for his efforts to provide first aid to a female car accident victim. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 22, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office would like to congratulate the sheriff’s employees, volunteers and a member of the public who were honored June 20, 2016, for their exemplary service during 2015 at a Recognition and Awards Program and Luncheon held at Earl’s Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.  

Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Green received a Lifesaving Award for his actions during a traffic collision June 30, 2015, at Overpass Road and Patterson Avenue. Deputy Green rendered aid to a female victim with critical injuries until paramedics could arrive and take over.

Deputies Jordan Walker and Brian Flick received Lifesaving Awards as well for their quick actions May 2, 2015, at the Chumash Reservation to help save an 18-month-old child who was choking.

Flick, Sergeant Brian Dickey, Senior Deputy Neil Gowing and Deputy Todd Lefemine received Meritorious Service Awards for their response Nov. 8, 2015, to a report of a man who had doused himself with gasoline and was threatening to set himself on fire at a gas station.

The deputies displayed quick thinking and courage with knowledge of the risk involved, in the face of danger. They placed the well-being of the public before their own safety by calmly engaging with and taking control of the gasoline-soaked subject.

Their bravery, selflessness and outstanding crisis-intervention skills are in keeping with the highest traditions of law enforcement.

Senior Deputy William Borneman, Deputy Ruben Esparza and Deputy Brett White received a Meritorious Service Award for their actions Dec. 8, 2015, when they responded to a report of a traffic collision with a child trapped underneath a car at Alice Shaw Elementary School.

The deputies used two jacks to lift the car up, pull the child out and deliver him to paramedics who had arrived during the rescue.

The trio’s quick thinking and resourcefulness shortened the length of trauma to the young boy and provided calm to panicked students, parents and faculty members.

Detective Jarett Morris, Detective Dennis Thomas, Deputy Robert Samaniego and Sgt. Rick Soto received Meritorious Service Awards. Their efforts prevented a suicidal woman from taking fatal action. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Sergeant Richard Soto, Detective Dennis Thomas, Detective Jarrett Morris, Deputy Robert Samaniego and Deputy David Wicklund received Meritorious Service Awards for their work Oct. 6, 2015, to help a suicidal woman who was threatening to kill herself with a knife in Santa Maria.

After approximately 30 minutes of crisis intervention, they convinced the distraught woman to drop the knife and accept help from mental health authorities.

Thomas also received another Meritorious Service Award for responding to help a 27-year-old stabbing victim Aug. 26, 2015, while off-duty in Lompoc. He assisted in searching for the suspect and voluntarily put himself in harm’s way. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team received a Unit Citation Award for its outstanding work and team effort.

The team of 33 volunteers is highly trained and is on call 365 days a year. They respond to myriad different emergencies, including downed aircraft or hang gliders, lost/injured hikers, missing dementia patients, vehicles over cliff sides, fall victims and a host of similar incidents.

Their level of skill, training and professionalism is unsurpassed by any other team.

Custody Lieutenant Jeffrey Warren and retired Commander Thomas Jenkins received Distinguished Service Awards for their tireless work on the Northern Branch Jail project.

Sheriff Bill Brown, Sunny Buttler and Commander Sol Linver from Tip-A-Cop at Outback Steakhouse in 2015. Buttler is the recipient of the Exceptional Citizen Award. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Their teamwork, tenacity and expertise are credited with helping to make the Northern Branch Jail a soon-to-be reality.

Volunteer and former Reserve Deputy Captain Michael Leu received a Distinguished Service Award for his 38 years of dedication and more than 12,000 hours of volunteer service to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sunny Buttler, the proprietor of the Outback Steakhouse in Goleta, received the Exceptional Citizen Award for his 19 years of service hosting Tip-A-Cop to help raise money for Special Olympics.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank all of the award recipients for going above and beyond in support of the Sheriff’s Office’s mission to protect and serve our communities.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
