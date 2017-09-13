Sheriff’s Office Identifies Women in Goleta Murder-Suicide Case

Authorities identified a Goleta woman and Tampa Bay, Florida, woman as the people discovered deceased Tuesday in what appeares to be a murder-suicide case.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Aldus Drive in the Hollister Village housing complex in Goleta at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call of an injured person in the home, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies discovered the body of Christina Maria Martin, 57, of Tampa Bay in the residence, Hoover said.

Shortly after, deputies found the body of Beth Curnow, 42, of Goleta in the garage.

Authorities believe that Curnow killed Martin and then killed herself, Hoover said.

The women were "long-time acquaintances" with ties to Florida, Hoover said.

"The victim often frequented the residence," she said.

Detectives are investigating the case, including the circumstances and motive, she said.

They do not believe any suspects are outstanding.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, and the Sheriff's Department will not release further details about the manner of death until then, Hoover added.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip through the website or call 805.681.4171.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255 and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

