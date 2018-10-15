Sheriff’s Office Investigates Theft, Graffiti Cases at North County Schools

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants help investigating two incidents on North County school campuses from the last week.

Authorities are investigating the thefts of three stolen laptops at Buena Vista Elementary School in Vandenberg Village, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

A laptop was reported stolen from a classroom on Oct. 9 and on Sunday, two more laptops were discovered stolen, Hoover said.

“In both cases, the suspect(s) appears to have gained entry into the classrooms by prying open a window and removing the screen,” Hoover said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating vandalism at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, where graffiti was found Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of “vulgar” graffiti and a broken classroom window, and also determined the vandals had unsuccessfully tried to steal a golf cart, she added.

No items were reported stolen in that case.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating both cases and asking anyone with information to call school resource deputy Dennis Thomas at 805.737.7737 or, after hours, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805.683.2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, people can call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff’s website: https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes crimes committed at our local schools very seriously,” Hoover said in a statement. “Essentially, these thieves and vandals are stealing from our kids and their education.”

